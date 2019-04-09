“What it didn’t do is show us more than a few scant seconds of any of its many, many original TV shows and movies. It was as if Apple was less concerned with letting us see what we’d be paying for and more concerned with presenting Apple TV+ as a service that would change the world,” Cross writes. “Of course, it’s not nearly so transformative. Apple’s new TV app and Channels are nothing that we haven’t already seen from Amazon and Roku. The upcoming TV+ service is just another way to pay a monthly fee to stream exclusive TV shows and movies.”
“But we shouldn’t mistake Apple’s relative lack of innovation here for its ability to make Apple TV+ a huge success. Apple doesn’t need to reinvent streaming TV for its subscription service to pull in tens of millions of subscribers. It just needs a handful of very good shows.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple really only needs one good series to start their new Apple TV+ service off right and, by the looks of the talent – producing, writing, directing, acting – they’ve already assembled, chances are good that at least one hit series is in the offing; likely more than one.
