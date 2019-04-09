“When Apple announced its new TV+ service (coming this fall at an unspecified price), it trotted out a parade of celebrities from Steven Spielberg to Jason Momoa, and made me feel ill with a very overwrought trailer about the all-important impact of storytelling,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld.

“What it didn’t do is show us more than a few scant seconds of any of its many, many original TV shows and movies. It was as if Apple was less concerned with letting us see what we’d be paying for and more concerned with presenting Apple TV+ as a service that would change the world,” Cross writes. “Of course, it’s not nearly so transformative. Apple’s new TV app and Channels are nothing that we haven’t already seen from Amazon and Roku. The upcoming TV+ service is just another way to pay a monthly fee to stream exclusive TV shows and movies.”

“But we shouldn’t mistake Apple’s relative lack of innovation here for its ability to make Apple TV+ a huge success. Apple doesn’t need to reinvent streaming TV for its subscription service to pull in tens of millions of subscribers. It just needs a handful of very good shows.”

