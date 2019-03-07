“Brie Larson is swapping her Captain Marvel suit to star and executive-produce a drama series for Apple, based on the real-life story of CIA undercover agent Amaryllis Fox, EW has learned,” Piya Sinha-Roy reports for Entertainment Weekly.

“Oscar-winning Larson, who helms Marvel’s first standalone female superhero film as Captain Marvel (in theaters Friday), will be playing the lead in the series, which is based on the former CIA agent’s upcoming memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA,” Sinha-Roy reports. “Larson is teaming up with A Star Is Born producer Lynette Howell Taylor and Michael Ellenberg, and all three worked together to purchase the rights to Fox’s memoir. Fox will also produce and consult on the project.”

“This is the latest in a long line of films and series that Apple has acquired or is developing ahead of its expected launch into original programming this summer,” Sinha-Roy reports. “Larson isn’t the only Avenger to join the Apple bandwagon — Captain America star Chris Evans will star in the thriller Defending Jacob.”

