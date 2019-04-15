“Molly Thompson has joined Apple’s upcoming streaming service as its head of documentaries,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety.

“Thompson previously founded A&E Indie Films, the feature film production unit of A+E Networks. She was also previously the head of documentary films for A+E Networks,” Otterson reports. “Recent documentaries she has executive produced include ‘The Clinton Affair,’ Charles Ferguson’s ‘Watergate’ docuseries, ‘Studio 54,’ and ‘City of Ghosts.’ She was also an executive producer on celebrated documentaries like ‘Life, Animated,’ ‘Cartel Land,’ ‘Murderball,’ and ‘Jesus Camp.'”

Otterson reports, “Thompson graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Rutgers University.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Ms. Thompson. Here’s to many thought-provoking, award-winning documentary films and series to come for Apple TV+!