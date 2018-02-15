“Apple is working on something big. And if all goes according to plan, that something could eventually replace the iPhone,” Mike Peterson writes for iDrop News. “You might have guessed that the ‘something’ we’re referring to is, in fact, the rumored augmented reality glasses that are reportedly in development at Cupertino.”

“That device’s form and function aren’t really clear at this point, but iDrop News has put together a set of renders imagining what ‘Apple Glass’ could look like and, more importantly, what it could do,” Peterson writes. “The basic premise of Apple Glass is to keep it as close as possible to a ‘regular’ pair of glasses or sunglasses. This would be in-line with Apple’s minimalist design aesthetic — it’s a move that fits into the context of Apple’s wider product lineup.”

“That makes even more sense when you account for the fact that previous AR devices, like Google Glass, may have failed because they were fairly goofy-looking. In other words, Apple Glass could have an easier time being adopted by a wider range of consumers,” Peterson writes. “Sources have claimed that Apple Glass will feature its own set of applications tailored for augmented reality, as well as its own App Store and operating system rOS. The team has reportedly created an operating system for the headset based on iOS. Just as Macs runs on macOS, Apple’s AR headset is said to run on rOS, short for ‘reality operating system.’ Bloomberg reports that T288 is also working on creating an in-house chip capable of powering an AR headset while conserving precious battery life.”