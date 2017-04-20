“An incident report compiled by an Environment Health and Safety contractor working for Apple mistakenly sent to hundreds of Apple employees and leaked to Gizmodo includes tantalizing clues about some of the new products the notoriously secretive tech company may be cooking up,” William Turton reports for Gizmodo. “The report includes over 70 different incidents.”

“The report, sent out on April 14, is titled ‘Impact Descriptions Reported in [Santa Clara Valley] from Last Month,’ and contains everything from inconsequential reports from employees after running into a door, all the way up to people seeking medical attention after testing new Apple products,” Turton reports. “Many of the incidents detail common workplace injuries.”

“It seems some of the incidents listed within this report may hint at new products Apple may be working on,” Turton reports. “One report on February 21 that included “medical treatment beyond first aid,” involved a prototype unit at Apple’s De Anza office in Cupertino. ‘After BT4 user study, user advised study lead, that she experienced discomfort in her eye and said she was able to see the laser flash at several points during the study. Study lead referred her to optometrist and secured prototype unit for analysis.'”

Read more in the full article here.