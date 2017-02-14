“A recent interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook has offered up some interesting tidbits on how Apple will approach the subject of AR (Augmented Reality),” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet.

“There’s quite a bit to unpack here. First and foremost is that Cook sees AR as a better technology than VR,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Whereas VR required the user to wear goggles or glasses of some description, an AR overlay can be applied to the world using, say, a smartphone’s camera and display (think Pokémon Go).”

“Cook is quick to trash VR, claiming that people don’t want to be isolated from the world in headsets, and that the technology can make people sick. These are the two biggest complaints related to VR and it’s clear Apple sees them as showstoppers,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “The “I view AR like I view the silicon here in my iPhone” line is incredibly telling. It suggests that for Apple, the goal is to make AR as invisible to the end user as the processor and RAM in an iPhone. It’s another tool for people to use, not an end result.”

