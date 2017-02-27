“Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook believes augmented reality will be as big for technology as smartphones, prompting analysts to speculate about whether Apple is planning to launch the first AR-compatible iPhone in September,” Jennifer Booton reports for MarketWatch.

“The Apple chief executive has expressed enthusiasm for augmented reality before, but these comments, given during an interview with U.K. newspaper The Independent on earlier this month, lend another hint as to what the company has up its mixed-reality sleeve,” Booton reports. “‘I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone. The smartphone is for everyone, we don’t have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic or country or vertical market: It’s for everyone,’ Cook said. ‘I think AR is that big, it’s huge.'”

“He compared augmented reality to the silicon in his iPhone, saying that ‘it’s not a product per se,’ but a core technology,” Booton reports. “That gives a clearer sense that Apple could introduce some kind of augmented-reality functionality in its existing iPhone technology, rather than target a stand-alone device for it. This could come as soon as September, when Apple releases the next-generation iPhone.”

