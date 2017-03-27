Apple is gearing up “to create a pair of augmented reality glasses that could one day replace the smartphone as consumers’ primary computing device,” Tim Bradshaw reports for Financial Times. “Apple is stepping up its efforts in AR eyewear, according to people with knowledge of its efforts.'”

“Apple first began to build a team to examine the feasibility of a head-worn device more than a year ago,” Bradshaw reports. “Now, it is devoting more resources to its augmented-reality efforts, with the aim of taking it from a science project towards a consumer product, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. However, any launch is still at least a year away, perhaps much longer. Apple declined to comment.”

“As its engineers have become more adept at miniaturisation technology with products such as its AirPods wireless headphones and the iPad’s Pencil,” Bradshaw reports, “AR seems to have overtaken Apple’s secretive car project as the company’s top priority for its next big launch, beyond the iPhone.”

