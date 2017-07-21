“From crowdsourced traffic data on Waze to Apple’s innovative ‘Flyover’ feature for Apple Maps, our smartphones have introduced a number of clever map-related technologies that make it easier to get from point A to point B in the most efficient way possible,” Luke Dormehl writes for Cult of Mac.

“A new demo of Apple’s ARKit augmented reality reality by independent iOS developer Andrew Hart showcases how augmented reality could help take our navigation to the next level,” Dormehl writes. “The technology shows how the names of places, alongside helpful arrows and other markers could be superimposed onto our maps in real-time.”



Read more in the full article here.