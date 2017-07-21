“A new demo of Apple’s ARKit augmented reality reality by independent iOS developer Andrew Hart showcases how augmented reality could help take our navigation to the next level,” Dormehl writes. “The technology shows how the names of places, alongside helpful arrows and other markers could be superimposed onto our maps in real-time.”
MacDailyNews Take: Augmented Reality is going to change everything.
