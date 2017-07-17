“Some of the biggest tech companies — Apple, Google, and Microsoft to name a few – seem sure that augmented reality (AR) is going to take smartphones to the next level,” Brad Jones reports for Digital Trends. “So far, it’s all been talk, but that could change before the end of this year. Apple is preparing to unleash ARKit, a brand-new framework for creating this kind of content.”

“Now, we’re on the verge of Apple’s AR coming-out party: the release of iOS 11,” Jones reports. “ARKit will be supported by iOS devices that use the Apple A9 or A10 processors – the 2017 iPad, the iPhone 6S, and onward… it absolutely dwarfs the userbase for Google Tango, Microsoft HoloLens, and every other AR platform.”

“Apple, in usual fashion, has taken time to get AR right, instead of being first. The first wave of results suggests it’s a step beyond Google Tango and other peers,” Jones reports. “The next step will be putting advanced AR-friendly hardware into the hands of a broad range of users, and that looks set to happen when the next iPhone is announced.”

