“Now, we’re on the verge of Apple’s AR coming-out party: the release of iOS 11,” Jones reports. “ARKit will be supported by iOS devices that use the Apple A9 or A10 processors – the 2017 iPad, the iPhone 6S, and onward… it absolutely dwarfs the userbase for Google Tango, Microsoft HoloLens, and every other AR platform.”
“Apple, in usual fashion, has taken time to get AR right, instead of being first. The first wave of results suggests it’s a step beyond Google Tango and other peers,” Jones reports. “The next step will be putting advanced AR-friendly hardware into the hands of a broad range of users, and that looks set to happen when the next iPhone is announced.”
MacDailyNews Take: Android’s fragmentation will be its downfall.
