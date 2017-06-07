“Apple unveiled its new operating system for its iPhone and iPad products, the iOS 11, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday,” Luke Graham reports for CNBC. “The system also introduces ARKit, a new framework for developers to more easily build apps that use augmented reality: the tech that allows devices to display computer-generated images over the real world.”

“Virtual and augmented reality product company Marxent has been developing AR apps for Apple products for six years. The company’s CEO and co-founder, Beck Besecker, called the announcement a “game changer” because it will help to embed the tech into everyday life,” Graham reports. “‘(This) could theoretically add a 4th dimension to how we experience the world,’ he told CNBC in an email comment. ‘Once Apple starts integrating AR into the most popular apps, like email, texting, photos, maps and music, it will bring AR into our lives in a deep and meaningful way on a daily basis.'”

“The field of augmented reality will benefit from Apple’s scale overnight,” Graham reports. “‘You’re talking about potentially 5+ million apps in the iOS store and hundreds of millions of devices that could incorporate AR within the next 2-3 years. If Apple gets this right, they will own the hardware market for years to come,’ [Besecker said.]”

Read more in the full article here.