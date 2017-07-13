“Apple last month lifted the lid on ARKit, the Cupertino, California-based company’s first foray into this field. The tool lets developers build AR applications for iPhones and iPads,” Webb reports. “Google revealed Tango, its AR software system, back in 2014, with the latest iteration showed off this January. Unlike ARKit, it requires infrared depth perception sensors, and there are currently only two mobile phones available with the technology: Lenovo Group Ltd.’s Phab 2 Pro and Asustek Computer Inc.’s ZenFone AR. Apple’s ARKit uses the iPhone’s existing hardware, such as the camera and gyroscope, to achieve similar ends.”
MacDailyNews Take: We don’t call it “Fragmandroid” for nothing.
Google. Frantically skating toward wherever Apple puts the puck next – and never getting there before Apple advances it again. _
