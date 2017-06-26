“Next up on Apple’s agenda is augmented reality, the act of superimposing digital data and visuals atop a live video feed of your surroundings — something that Google, Microsoft, and many others have been experimenting with for a long time,” Vlad Savov writes for The Verge. “Apple is far from being able to claim it invented AR, but its new ARKit in iOS 11 is already showing signs to suggest that Apple will help bring AR into the mainstream faster and better than anyone else.”

“The chronic problem with augmented reality has always been one of practicality. You could have the most basic forms of AR on your regular phone, as provided by apps like Layar, which has been around since 2009, but those have never been particularly compelling,” Savov writes. “Or you could have more sophisticated and appealing augmentations, as presented by Google’s Tango project, but you’d need a big fat phablet to lug around to make them happen. Apple’s difference is to combine the convenience of your daily phone with the appeal of advanced AR.”

👌 Measure distances with your iPhone. Just because you can. Clever little #ARKit app by @BalestraPatrick 🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/b2mXe2FS84 pic.twitter.com/pyoHp99Yts — Made With ARKit (@madewithARKit) June 25, 2017

“Looking at this distance-measuring app, it seems so simple and obvious,” Savov writes. ” At WWDC earlier this month, Craig Federighi described ARKit as ‘the largest AR platform in the world,’ and he was right. Apple’s AR will immediately reach millions of people who already have the requisite hardware.”

🔥 BOOM 🔥 And just like that we have #ARKit measurement app number 2 https://t.co/cjfQMpHmx0 → by @laanlabs 🍒 pic.twitter.com/U8QKFjiMXs — Made With ARKit (@madewithARKit) June 25, 2017

