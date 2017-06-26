“The chronic problem with augmented reality has always been one of practicality. You could have the most basic forms of AR on your regular phone, as provided by apps like Layar, which has been around since 2009, but those have never been particularly compelling,” Savov writes. “Or you could have more sophisticated and appealing augmentations, as presented by Google’s Tango project, but you’d need a big fat phablet to lug around to make them happen. Apple’s difference is to combine the convenience of your daily phone with the appeal of advanced AR.”
“Looking at this distance-measuring app, it seems so simple and obvious,” Savov writes. ” At WWDC earlier this month, Craig Federighi described ARKit as ‘the largest AR platform in the world,’ and he was right. Apple’s AR will immediately reach millions of people who already have the requisite hardware.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: From personal computers to digital media players to tablets, Apple watches and works and then, in an instant, takes the lead and never looks back!
SEE ALSO:
IKEA’s forthcoming Augmented Reality furniture app powered by Apple’s ARKit – June 19, 2017
Apple’s single most important WWDC 2017 announcement: ARKit – June 11, 2017
Apple CEO Cook discusses philosophy behind HomePod, ARKit’s potential market impact – June 6, 2017
Overnight, Apple will own the world’s largest augmented reality platform – June 7, 2017