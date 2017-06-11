In a roundup of analysts’ opinions on Apple’s ARKit augmented reality platform for developers announced at WWDC 2017, Phillip Elmer Dewitt includes Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster who writes:

ARKit is the single most important announcement from today’s keynote, enhancing iOS 11 devices for augmented reality. ARKit instantly creates a multi-100m user base for AR developers over night, which compares to Google’s Tango platform which we believe has well under 10 million users. We believe AR will be the core technology that eventually replaces the smartphone. Today’s announcement lays the groundwork for Apple to succeed in that future as ARKit represents the first tangible commitment from Apple to establish itself as the leader in the race to build a dominant AR-driven OS. The company will build AR-enhanced iPhones that include depth cameras and other additional hardware in the future, but they will also bring along the existing iOS device base to bring AR to all sooner than later.

Four more analysts' views in the full article here.

