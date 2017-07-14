“Now what makes Apple’s foray into the augmented reality space interesting is that it’s far from the first tech giant to go after the market,” Heisler writes. “You might recall that Google, for example, unveiled Project Tango three years ago. Nonetheless, it appears as if Google’s head-start won’t be able to stop Apple from swooping in and owning the mobile-based augmented reality market outright.”
“Part of Google’s problem is that Project Tango requires specialized hardware, and given the fragmentation problem that still plagues Android, the vast majority of Android users aren’t even running Project Tango compatible devices,” Heisler writes. “Bloomberg [notes] that there ‘are currently only two mobile phones’ that support Project Tango, the Phab 2 Pro and the ZenFone AR.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Phab-what and the Zen-who?
Garbage.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
Google. Frantically skating toward wherever Apple puts the puck next – and never getting there before Apple advances it again. — MacDailyNews, June 26, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s billion devices provide a massive augmented reality edge over Google – July 13, 2017
Apple’s next-gen iPhone to feature rear-facing 3D laser for augmented reality and autofocus – July 13, 2017
Augmented Reality: Apple’s revolutionary offering leaves Google’s Android woefully behind – June 26, 2017
Apple’s AR is much closer to reality than Google’s – June 26, 2017
IKEA’s forthcoming Augmented Reality furniture app powered by Apple’s ARKit – June 19, 2017
Apple’s single most important WWDC 2017 announcement: ARKit – June 11, 2017
Apple CEO Cook discusses philosophy behind HomePod, ARKit’s potential market impact – June 6, 2017
Overnight, Apple will own the world’s largest augmented reality platform – June 7, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]