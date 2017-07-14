“At WWDC this year, Apple unveiled ARKit, a new suite of developer tools and frameworks that make creating immersive augmented reality applications easier than ever before,” Yoni Heisler writes for BGR. ” Indeed, just days after the first iOS 11 beta was released to developers, we began seeing incredible ARKit demos hit the web. All the more impressive is that even existing iPhone owners will be able to enjoy advanced augmented reality apps without the need for supplemental hardware. ”

“Now what makes Apple’s foray into the augmented reality space interesting is that it’s far from the first tech giant to go after the market,” Heisler writes. “You might recall that Google, for example, unveiled Project Tango three years ago. Nonetheless, it appears as if Google’s head-start won’t be able to stop Apple from swooping in and owning the mobile-based augmented reality market outright.”

“Part of Google’s problem is that Project Tango requires specialized hardware, and given the fragmentation problem that still plagues Android, the vast majority of Android users aren’t even running Project Tango compatible devices,” Heisler writes. “Bloomberg [notes] that there ‘are currently only two mobile phones’ that support Project Tango, the Phab 2 Pro and the ZenFone AR.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]