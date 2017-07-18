What “Apple has unleashed with this new augmented reality [ARKit] platform is an opportunity for developers of all stripes to get really creative with what these technologies may actually mean,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “”

“It has been only a few weeks since ARKit was announced, but developers are already engaging with the technology in a way that hints at new ideas in virtual reality (VR) product design,” Evans writes. “You can look at some early ideas, including clever room measurement tools at the MadeWithARKit site.”

Evans writes, “The more I look at ARKit, the more I see its value as a tool for digital transformation across multiple industries, one that may eventually enter experiential awareness and everyday reality.”

MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to see Apple’s TV commercials highlighting iPhone’s cool AR apps! AR is going to sell a lot of iPhones and iPads an convince millions of Android settlers to upgrade to real iPhones and iPads! Dance Reality, created using Apple’s ARKit, is a good example of practical use of AR:

