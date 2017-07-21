“According to research by Goldman Sachs, the virtual and augmented reality industry will become a $85 billion market by 2025,” Ben Dickson writes for TNW. “However, while a lot of the conversation surrounding VR and AR is focused on gaming and video, a huge part of the market value is being driven from non-entertainment use cases.”

“The possibilities that these new computing platforms provide are much broader than hardcore gaming, cinematics or putting mustaches on your selfies,” Dickson writes. “Here are some of the industries that already have a headstart in VR and AR.”

• Real estate

• Retail

• Professional sports

• Medicine and healthcare

“As Goldman Sachs’ Heather Bellini says, ‘Virtual and augmented reality will be as transformative as when we used to see people walking around the streets of New York City, holding a big brick to their ear and talking to someone we couldn’t see on the other end,'” Dickson writes. “In the coming years, AR and VR will touch and disrupt many other fields and will potentially become one of our de-facto mediums to carry out tasks and do business.”

