“Exclusive news: Apple and Zeiss working together on augmented reality optics,” Robert Scoble reports via his Facebook page.

“A Zeiss employee confirmed the rumors that Apple and Carl Zeiss AG are working on a light pair of augmented reality/mixed reality glasses that may be announced this year,” Scoble reports.

“That explains why there was no augmented reality in Zeiss’s booth even though it was right in the middle of the AR area,” Scoble reports.

