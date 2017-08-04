“Apple’s annual R&D investment has increased tenfold since 2007,” Tim Bradshaw reports for The Financial Times. “At $8.6bn in the first nine months of the 2017 financial year, it is now 5 per cent of revenues, its highest ratio since 2005. In regulatory filings this week, Apple said the rise was ‘driven primarily by an increase in headcount-related expenses to support expanded R&D activities.'”

“A particular area of experimentation, people familiar with the matter say, is a pair of AR glasses that might move cameras, sensors and screens from the smartphone to the face,” Bradshaw reports. “Yet despite the excitement surrounding ARKit, internally the company is still not sure what the most compelling application for such a headset might be.”

“As a result, there are still several different kinds of prototype being experimented with, according to people close to the company. One group of engineers is said to be advocating for a pair of glasses that have 3D cameras but no screens, leaving the iPhone as the hub and main display,” Bradshaw reports. “However, no final decision has been made on the product’s final formulation.”

