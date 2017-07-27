“Now, however, you only need an iPhone to recreate the look yourself,” Fingas reports. “Trixi Studios has shown off an augmented reality iOS app that produces the ‘Take On Me’ look in your own home.”
“The proof-of-concept software makes do with virtual versions of A-ha’s Morten Harket and the pipe-wielding thugs, but its effect is more convincing than you might think,” Fingas reports. “Trixi wrote the software using Apple’s ARKit…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We wonder if Google ever gets tired of standing there shellshocked and slack jawed as Apple takes off at light speed leaving them drooling at the starting line?
Here’s a-ha’s original video with its 16 weeks of rotoscoping:
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iOS 11 will make AR a legitimately cool thing this year – July 27, 2017
I’ve underestimated the speed of ARKit adoption – July 26, 2017
Augmented Reality will change the way we make decisions – July 21, 2017
Apple’s ARKit is accelerating augmented reality development – July 18, 2017
iOS 11’s killer feature: Apple’s ARKit augmented reality platform – July 17, 2017
Led by Apple, the augmented reality boom will transform smartphones and business – July 15, 2017
Why augmented reality on the iPhone will leave Google’s Android sucking fumes – July 14, 2017
Apple’s billion devices provide a massive augmented reality edge over Google – July 13, 2017
Apple’s next-gen iPhone to feature rear-facing 3D laser for augmented reality and autofocus – July 13, 2017
Augmented Reality: Apple’s revolutionary offering leaves Google’s Android woefully behind – June 26, 2017
Apple’s AR is much closer to reality than Google’s – June 26, 2017
IKEA’s forthcoming Augmented Reality furniture app powered by Apple’s ARKit – June 19, 2017
Apple’s single most important WWDC 2017 announcement: ARKit – June 11, 2017
Apple CEO Cook discusses philosophy behind HomePod, ARKit’s potential market impact – June 6, 2017
Overnight, Apple will own the world’s largest augmented reality platform – June 7, 2017