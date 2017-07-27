“The operating system features a software framework called ARKit, which allows iOS devices to see and track the world through their cameras, and correlate that to the motion of the device,” Murphy writes. “The result is that developers can now build augmented reality applications using the full power of the device they’re running on. And even though this new software is still in the testing phase, developers have started showing off some amazing demonstrations.”
“Many of the early demonstrations have revolved around the idea of using an iOS device as a ‘portal’ to another world,” Murphy writes. “This could look like recreating A-ha’s seminal ‘Take On Me’ music video:”
Some more examples of early ARKit work:
Read more, and see more examples, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: First through the lens of your iPhone and eventually through glasses and, then, contact lenses and/or implants, augmented reality is going to change the world!
And, it’s all going to start in mere weeks!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Sarah” for the heads up.]