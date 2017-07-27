“Later this year, Apple will release the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, for iPhones, iPod Touches, and iPads, and it may well cause you to question the very nature of reality,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz.

“The operating system features a software framework called ARKit, which allows iOS devices to see and track the world through their cameras, and correlate that to the motion of the device,” Murphy writes. “The result is that developers can now build augmented reality applications using the full power of the device they’re running on. And even though this new software is still in the testing phase, developers have started showing off some amazing demonstrations.”

“Many of the early demonstrations have revolved around the idea of using an iOS device as a ‘portal’ to another world,” Murphy writes. “This could look like recreating A-ha’s seminal ‘Take On Me’ music video:”

Some more examples of early ARKit work:

Been playing around with #ARKit lately and I'm really impressed with it! I built a little tool for laying out rooms 🛋 pic.twitter.com/oughpP2Oxk — Asher Vollmer (@AsherVo) July 21, 2017



Read more, and see more examples, in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Sarah” for the heads up.]