“I’ve underestimated the speed of ARKit adoption. I knew developers had already begun working with Apple’s new AR tech,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “I had not realized how advanced some of these solutions have already become in the few weeks since Apple announced iOS 11 at WWDC.”

“I’m used to speculating on iPhone’s becoming wallets and not actually seeing this happen for years,” Evans writes. “I’m not used to speculating about a possibility one week, only to see that possibility realized the following week. And this is what I’m seeing here.”

“Only last week I noted how AR may be used in supermarkets, only to see a product that does just that appear the following week,” Evans writes. “Only last month I noted that ARKit may be used by museums. Now I find it is already in use at a leading air flight exhibition center.”

Read more in the full article here.