“I’m used to speculating on iPhone’s becoming wallets and not actually seeing this happen for years,” Evans writes. “I’m not used to speculating about a possibility one week, only to see that possibility realized the following week. And this is what I’m seeing here.”
“Only last week I noted how AR may be used in supermarkets, only to see a product that does just that appear the following week,” Evans writes. “Only last month I noted that ARKit may be used by museums. Now I find it is already in use at a leading air flight exhibition center.”
MacDailyNews Take: Developers undertand that a readymade market of several hundred million users will be there ready and waiting within weeks. That’s all it takes to trigger this sort of avalanche of apps!
Apple’s ARKit is going to rapidly transform the world! And the also-rans, like Google and it’s Android phone maker leeches, will be left in the dust, gasping for air!
