“We are publishing our Apple model with forecasts out to 2022 including Apple Glasses, an AR wearable, starting in 2020. By year end of 2022, we see net revenue of $292B and EPS of $13.20, up from $221B and $8.74 in FY17 (Street at $227B, and EPS $8.95) in FY17,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “Gross margin stays close to constant as Apple Services’ higher margin offsets declining iPhone hardware gross margin. The auto opportunity is not in our model. Here are our 5 takeaways.”

• Services: Steady, Growing, Profitable.

• iPhone: Growth Peaking In FY19, Then Slowly Decline As Apple Glasses Emerge.

• Apple Glasses In FY20. Our best guess is that Apple Glasses, an AR-focused wearable, will be released mid FY20. This is based on the significant resources Apple is putting into AR, including ARKit and the recent SensoMotoric Instruments acquisition. We believe Apple see’s the AR future as a combination of the iPhone and some form of a wearable. With an average sale price of $1,300 we expect initial demand to be limited at just over 3m units compared to 242m iPhones that year. This equates 2% of sales in FY20 increasing to 10% ($30B) in FY22 when we expect the ASP to be about ~$1,000. This growth curve is modeled after the iPad initial growth. We expect a different growth curve for Apple Glasses vs. the iPad, and believe the product will continue to increase as a percentage of sales for the next ten years.

• AirPods: Bigger Than Apple Watch. While both AirPods and Apple Watch should continue to grow, we see AirPods contributing about the same amount of revenue as Apple Watch by FY22. We expect the AirPods ASP to increase from $159 today to $200 in FY22 as the product shifts to augmented audio.

• Auto: Not In Our Model. We excluded auto from our model because Apple’s go to market strategy is unclear.

Read more, including three ways Loup Ventures sees Apple potentially bringing its car technology to market, in the full article here.

