“Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, who covers Corning, believes Apple is developing wireless charging technology for the next generation of iPhones, as has been previously suggested by other analysts. But that means Apple will have to use something other than metal on the back of the phone,” Lipton reports. “‘Metal can interfere with wireless charging technology,’ he told CNBC. ‘That means you need glass on the back of the phone, but glass that won’t break. Or you need to use ceramics. Corning has a long history of investing in both glass and ceramics.'”
“Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights has a different take: He thinks the investment is for Apple’s rumored augmented reality glasses,” Lipton reports. “Moorhead also thinks Apple — with this investment — would demand exclusive rights to the intellectual property associated with this material.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Exclusivity is key (see: the serial thieves Google, Samsung, etcetera).
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s next-gen iPhone to pack revolutionary wireless over-the-air charging at a distance? – May 11, 2017
Apple patent application focuses on truly wireless charging via Wi-Fi – April 27, 2017
Apple has at least five different groups working on wireless charging technology – February 23, 2017
Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium – February 13, 2017
Apple’s ‘iPhone X’ to feature wireless charging and iris scanning technology, sources say – February 10, 2017
KGI’s Ming Chi Kuo predicts wireless charging for all three new iPhones – February 9, 2017
More evidence suggests Apple tie-up with true wireless charging firm Energous – December 21, 2016
Apple supplier Dialog partners with wireless charging company Energous – December 15, 2016
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s next-gen iPhone to feature all-glass case for wireless charging – November 23, 2016
—
Apple updates ‘Mac Pro’ trademark to cover augmented reality displays, smartglasses and more – April 26, 2017
Apple began working on augmented reality glasses more than a year ago, sources say – March 27, 2017
Apple CEO Cook on Augmented Reality: ‘I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone’ – February 10, 2017
Apple granted another Augmented Reality head-mounted display patent – November 10, 2016
Apple granted knockout patent for head-mounted personal display – December 10, 2013
iGlasses: Apple granted patent for head-mounted augmented reality displays – July 5, 2012
—
Apple awards Corning $200 million in first Advanced Manufacturing Fund investment – May 12, 2017
Apple’s billion-dollar advanced manufacturing investment is a blueprint for U.S. job growth – May 4, 2017
Apple: We are one of the biggest job creators in the U.S., responsible for two million jobs in all 50 states – May 4, 2017
Apple to invest $1 billion to promote manufacturing jobs in the U.S. – May 4, 2017
Apple’s top manufacturing partner to meet with U.S. President Trump today – April 27, 2017
With President Trump soon to take office, Apple looks to boost its ‘Made in America’ credentials – January 10, 2017
Make America Insanely Great Again: Apple seeks to expand Made in USA manufacturing – January 9, 2017
Apple invests $1 billion in SoftBank’s massive tech fund; may help company get in President Trump’s good graces – January 4, 2017
Softbank to invest $50 billion in the U.S., create 50,000 new tech jobs after meeting with President-elect Trump – and Apple supplier Foxconn is in on the deal – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook that he’d like to see Apple make products in the U.S. – November 23, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016