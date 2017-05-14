“Apple’s plan to invest $200 million into Corning to spur U.S. manufacturing jobs are further indication of the company’s plans to add wireless charging and augmented reality features to future iPhones, according to analysts,” Josh Lipton reports for CNBC.

“Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, who covers Corning, believes Apple is developing wireless charging technology for the next generation of iPhones, as has been previously suggested by other analysts. But that means Apple will have to use something other than metal on the back of the phone,” Lipton reports. “‘Metal can interfere with wireless charging technology,’ he told CNBC. ‘That means you need glass on the back of the phone, but glass that won’t break. Or you need to use ceramics. Corning has a long history of investing in both glass and ceramics.'”

“Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights has a different take: He thinks the investment is for Apple’s rumored augmented reality glasses,” Lipton reports. “Moorhead also thinks Apple — with this investment — would demand exclusive rights to the intellectual property associated with this material.”

