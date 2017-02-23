Apple’s “new iPhone is expected to include new features such as high-resolution displays, wireless charging and 3-D sensors,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Some of the anticipated new technologies, notably wireless charging, remain messy. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. phones, for example, feature wireless charging but support two different sets of standards, one called Qi and the other AirFuel.”

“Apple recently joined the group backing Qi,” Nellis reports. “But there are still at least five different groups working on wireless charging technology within Apple, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.”

“Apple will likely make a heavy marketing push around the phone’s 10th anniversary,” Nellis reports. “‘iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come,’ Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement Jan. 8, the date the iPhone was announced by then-CEO Steve Jobs in 2007.”

