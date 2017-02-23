“Apple recently joined the group backing Qi,” Nellis reports. “But there are still at least five different groups working on wireless charging technology within Apple, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.”
“Apple will likely make a heavy marketing push around the phone’s 10th anniversary,” Nellis reports. “‘iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come,’ Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement Jan. 8, the date the iPhone was announced by then-CEO Steve Jobs in 2007.”
MacDailyNews Take: Qi is so-called wireless charging.
Hopefully, Apple’s joining of the Wireless Power Consortium doesn’t mean that the next-gen iPhone(s) will merely offer Qi “wireless” charging (which, of course, requires wires) instead of delivering true, groundbreaking wirelsss charging, as in Energous.
Right now, the Apple Watch’s charging system is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a wired charging system in practice. If Apple offers Q1-type charging, it’ll be fine, but will not be a big selling point – unless it offers considerably faster charging.
