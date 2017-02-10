“Makers in the iPhone supply chain will start delivering parts and components for production of the next-generation iPhone series later in the first quarter of 2017, earlier than the schedule in previous years,” Cage Chao and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes citing “industry sources.”

“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple’s upcoming iPhone range will include two iPhone 7S models and an iPhone 8 with OLED display,” Chao and Shen report. “The devices are slated for launch in September 2017.”

“In addition to an OLED screen, the iPhone 8 will come with wireless charging and iris scanning technology, industry sources disclosed,” Chao and Shen report. “Makers in the supply chain are generally optimistic about the popularity of the device, the sources said.”

