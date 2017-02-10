“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple’s upcoming iPhone range will include two iPhone 7S models and an iPhone 8 with OLED display,” Chao and Shen report. “The devices are slated for launch in September 2017.”
“In addition to an OLED screen, the iPhone 8 will come with wireless charging and iris scanning technology, industry sources disclosed,” Chao and Shen report. “Makers in the supply chain are generally optimistic about the popularity of the device, the sources said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We hereby nominate that last line as the Understatement of the Year, so far.
Hopefully, this will be true wirelsss charging, as in Energous, not like Samsung’s kludgey “wireless” charging which, of course, requires a wire.
