“A new report from KGI predicts that all new iPhone models introduced in 2017 will feature wireless charging, on both the redesigned iPhone 8 and the iterative iPhone 7 devices expected to debut in the fall,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“KGI has mentioned the addition of wireless charging previously. Today’s report reaffirms it will be available on all three new models after some reports to the contrary, not merely limited to the premium OLED device,” Mayo reports. “However, the analyst warns there may be higher costs in production, especially with the 3D Touch sensor.”

Mayo reports, “KGI says the total cost of the 3D Touch module will rise between 30-50%, an increase that Apple may have to pass onto the consumer in the final sale price.”

