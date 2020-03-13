Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation’ sci-fi series suspends production due to coronavirus

Add Apple TV+’s Foundation sci-fi series to the burgeoning list of productions that have shut down due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi novel trilogy, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, had been filming in Ireland as the country’s largest-scale production ever,

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

The shutdown decision follows the announcement by Irish Prime Minister An Taoiseach of COVID-19 restrictive measures, which include the canceling of any indoor mass gatherings of 100 people or more and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people. “Skydance, along with Apple, have made the decision to temporarily suspend filming on Foundation, the styudio said in a statement to Deadline Thursday night. “The health and safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

MacDailyNews Take: To succeed, planning alone is insufficient. One must improvise as well. ― Isaac Asimov, Foundation