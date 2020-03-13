Two more coronavirus cases at Apple Campus in Ireland

Two more cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been detected at the Apple headquarters in Hollyhill. The two new cases brings the total of COVID-19 cases at Apple HQ to three as the number of cases across Ireland reached more than 70 in recent days.

Apple Distribution International
Apple Distribution International, Hollyhill Industrial Estate in Cork, Ireland

Darragh Bermingham for EchoLive.ie:

Sources told The Echo that two new cases have been detected after the first was confirmed on March 10… In a staff email company officials said they were working closely with the HSE who have reviewed the case and believe the risk to other employees is low.

A number of Apple staff members were told to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the virus and the company undertook a deep clean of all office areas.

Staff sources told The Echo last week that the Hollyhill plant had been split into sections as a precautionary measure, with each of the four buildings kept separate from each other.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck to those affected. Socially distance!

