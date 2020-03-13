Two more coronavirus cases at Apple Campus in Ireland

Two more cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been detected at the Apple headquarters in Hollyhill. The two new cases brings the total of COVID-19 cases at Apple HQ to three as the number of cases across Ireland reached more than 70 in recent days.

Darragh Bermingham for EchoLive.ie:

Sources told The Echo that two new cases have been detected after the first was confirmed on March 10… In a staff email company officials said they were working closely with the HSE who have reviewed the case and believe the risk to other employees is low.

A number of Apple staff members were told to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the virus and the company undertook a deep clean of all office areas.

Staff sources told The Echo last week that the Hollyhill plant had been split into sections as a precautionary measure, with each of the four buildings kept separate from each other.