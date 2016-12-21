“Rumors of a potential partnership between Apple and long-distance wireless charging firm Energous refuse to die,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “In the latest tidbit, market analyst Louis Basenese points to the recent defection of an Apple product manager, who is now helping Energous gain federal regulatory approval for its various consumer product offerings.”

“Basenese points to Billy Manning, who served as Apple’s Regulatory Certification Program Manager for seven years before taking on the position of Director of Regulatory Operations at Energous in September,” Campbell reports. “While at Apple, Manning was responsible for obtaining and maintaining regulatory certification for iPhone, iPad and iPod in major markets including China, Japan, the EU and the U.S.”

“Energous’ WattUp platform uses small antennas to transfer energy over fairly long distances, much farther than existing wireless charging solutions that rely on traditional inductive charging coils. Beyond sheer distance, the charging process is controlled by software, meaning end users can prioritize the order in which devices receive power, create charging schedules and more,” Campbell reports. “As for Apple, the company is clearly investigating a possible branded long-distance wireless charging solution. In September, the company reportedly put out feelers asking a select subset of chip suppliers for wireless charging component samples.”

