“Apple joined the Wireless Power Consortium, the company confirmed Monday,” Erin Carson reports for CNET.

“‘Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards,’ a spokeswoman said,” Carson reports. “The Wireless Power Consortium is a group of 123 manufacturers that backs a single standard, called Qi, for wireless charging. It includes companies like Samsung, LG and HTC.”

Carson reports, “‘As we have seen in the past year, Qi has become the de facto standard for wireless power, and this year we expect to see even more momentum by the entire ecosystem,’ WPC said in a statement.”

