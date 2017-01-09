“Amid pressure to build products at home, Apple is seeking to conduct ‘high-tech manufacturing’ at one of its American plants, according to a federal government filing,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC.

“Apple has requested to make finished products in its facility in Mesa, Arizona, according to the document,” Balakrishnan reports. “Right now, it has permissions to make consumer electronics components there, the filing said.”

“Apple has reportedly been looking to expand its cloud services to compete with rivals like Amazon and Google, The Information reported last year,” Balakrishnan reports. “Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump has said as president he would ‘create the incentives‘ to get Apple to ‘build a big plant in the United States.'”

