“Today, the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to wireless charging,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “Apple has four wireless charging patents published this year alone.”

“In Apple’s fifth wireless charging patent for 2017, they note that challenges can arise in implementing wireless charging and communications system,” Purcher reports. “If care isn’t taken, sensitivity to antenna misalignment and other issues can make it difficult or impossible to achieve desired levels of performance when integrating antennas and other structures into devices of interest. Apple’s invention is designed to improve wireless circuitry systems using patch antennas.”

“Considering that this is only one of many wireless charging patent applications or record, the timing of any such product to market is unknown at this time,” Purcher reports. “With that said, it’s highly anticipated that Apple’s iPhone 8 will be the first Apple device to bring wireless charging to market in one of many forms and methods.”

