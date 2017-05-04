“Add Apple to the list of companies trying to make nice with the Trump administration,” Issie Lapowsky writes for Wired. “Yes, even the richest company in the country, which rarely backs down from a fight with Washington, sometimes succumbs to government pressure. But unlike Carrier, an air conditioning manufacturer that recently scrapped plans to move its factory to Mexico, Apple’s response to Trump’s agenda may actually help create the kind of jobs that are growing, not disappearing.”

“In an interview with CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the tech giant is launching a $1 billion fund to invest in advanced manufacturing companies in the United States, announcing its first investment later this month,” Lapowsky writes. “According to the National Association of Manufacturers, for every $1 invested in manufacturing, $1.81 is injected back into the economy. ‘When you talk about why this matters, not only is it the billion investment, but the multiplier effect around it,’ says Brian Raymond, director of innovation policy at NAM.”

“This $1 billion fund transcends mere marketing. It’s good policy,” Lapowsky writes. “There’s one hitch. Even as Apple commits $1 billion to invest in the companies that are creating these jobs, manufacturers may have a tough time finding the high-skilled workers they need to fill them… That means that even as President Trump pressures Apple and others, Apple’s investment might just pressure President Trump into supporting workforce development programs that help build these skills.”

