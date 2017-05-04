The numbers tell the story. Apple is one of the biggest job creators in the United States, responsible for two million jobs in all 50 states. Last year, we spent over $50 billion with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers and manufacturers. Since we launched the App Store in 2008, U.S. developers have earned over $16 billion in App Store sales worldwide. And we’re just getting started.
Jobs in every state. You’ll find Apple employees, suppliers, and app developers working in every state, in communities large and small, and in thousands of professional fields.
Apple jobs span a wide range of roles — designers, scientists, construction, manufacturing, retail, customer support, marketing, hardware and software engineers — and their ranks continue to grow at unprecedented rates. Apple tech support call centers serve our North American customers with 13,000 representatives across the United States. And unlike with many companies, all Apple Store employees, whether full- or part-time, are eligible for the same benefits.
From the people who manufacture components for our products to the people who distribute and deliver them, Apple directly or indirectly supports hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs. We work with manufacturing locations in 38 states and more than 9,000 suppliers in all 50 states. And every one of our core products — iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV — contains parts or materials from the U.S. or is made with equipment from U.S.-based suppliers.
Jobs in the app economy. Apple created the app revolution with the launch of the App Store in 2008. And in less than a decade an entire industry has been built around app design and development, generating over 1,500,000 U.S. jobs and earning more than $16 billion for U.S. developers. – Apple Inc.
Apple’s Job Creation page here.
MacDailyNews Take: Timing is everything.
SEE ALSO:
Apple to invest $1 billion to promote manufacturing jobs in the U.S. – May 4, 2017
Apple’s top manufacturing partner to meet with U.S. President Trump today – April 27, 2017
Apple could help Westinghouse in completing new nuclear plants – April 17, 2017
Apple supplier Sharp may begin building $7 billion U.S. plant in within months as Japan PM meets President Trump – February 8, 2017
Foxconn-Sharp considering LCD plant in USA, plans in response to President-elect Trump’s ‘Make in America’ call – January 13, 2017
With President Trump soon to take office, Apple looks to boost its ‘Made in America’ credentials – January 10, 2017
Make America Insanely Great Again: Apple seeks to expand Made in USA manufacturing – January 9, 2017
Apple invests $1 billion in SoftBank’s massive tech fund; may help company get in President Trump’s good graces – January 4, 2017
Softbank to invest $50 billion in the U.S., create 50,000 new tech jobs after meeting with President-elect Trump – and Apple supplier Foxconn is in on the deal – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump invites tech leaders to roundtable in Manhattan next week – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook that he’d like to see Apple make products in the U.S. – November 23, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016
Apple could make iPhones in the U.S.A. under President Trump, sources say – November 17, 2016