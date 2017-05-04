Apple Inc. has debuted a new section on their website detailing their role in U.S. job creation:

The numbers tell the story. Apple is one of the biggest job creators in the United States, responsible for two million jobs in all 50 states. Last year, we spent over $50 billion with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers and manufacturers. Since we launched the App Store in 2008, U.S. developers have earned over $16 billion in App Store sales worldwide. And we’re just getting started.

Jobs in every state. You’ll find Apple employees, suppliers, and app developers working in every state, in communities large and small, and in thousands of professional fields.

Apple jobs span a wide range of roles — designers, scientists, construction, manufacturing, retail, customer support, marketing, hardware and software engineers — and their ranks continue to grow at unprecedented rates. Apple tech support call centers serve our North American customers with 13,000 representatives across the United States. And unlike with many companies, all Apple Store employees, whether full- or part-time, are eligible for the same benefits.

From the people who manufacture components for our products to the people who distribute and deliver them, Apple directly or indirectly supports hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs. We work with manufacturing locations in 38 states and more than 9,000 suppliers in all 50 states. And every one of our core products — iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV — contains parts or materials from the U.S. or is made with equipment from U.S.-based suppliers.

Jobs in the app economy. Apple created the app revolution with the launch of the App Store in 2008. And in less than a decade an entire industry has been built around app design and development, generating over 1,500,000 U.S. jobs and earning more than $16 billion for U.S. developers. – Apple Inc.

Apple’s Job Creation page here.