“The status of US manufacturing was a huge issue in the last election cycle, with President-elect Donald Trump winning big in states that have seen the biggest declines in the secondary sector,” Hughes reports. “Trump himself has gone on the record and said that one of the biggest achievements of his premiership would be for Apple to expand its manufacturing base in the United States.”
Hughes reports, “Apple’s plans for its Mesa, Arizona facility are, therefore, a huge coup for the President-elect.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good to see Apple continuing to invest in Mesa after the GT Advanced sapphire plant debacle.
