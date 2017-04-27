“The sources did not disclose details of the first-ever encounter between the two,” Wu reports. “But with Trump’s persistent pledge to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., and Gou’s dogged determination to acquire the memory chip business of embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, the two will likely exchange their views on related issues.”
Wu reports, “One source said Gou was able to secure the meeting with Trump with help from his friend SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son, who met Trump in New York in December.”
“The source added that when Gou visited Washington in late February, the Taiwanese tycoon met Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, although it is unclear what the two discussed,” Wu reports. “Industry sources have said that Washington is involved and being consulted on Toshiba’s plans to sell its semiconductor unit and Westinghouse, its American nuclear unit which owns military grade reactor technology, as the fate of both businesses has implications for U.S. national security.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Lots of moving parts here: Trade, China, Apple, Sharp, Japan, Westinghouse, Toshiba, nuclear reactors, U.S. manufacturing, Softbank, ARM holdings, Tim Cook, U.S. corporate taxes, tax repatriation, etc.
SEE ALSO:
Apple could help Westinghouse in completing new nuclear plants – April 17, 2017
Apple may bid for big stake in Toshiba – April 17, 2017
Apple supplier Sharp may begin building $7 billion U.S. plant in within months as Japan PM meets President Trump – February 8, 2017
Foxconn-Sharp considering LCD plant in USA, plans in response to President-elect Trump’s ‘Make in America’ call – January 13, 2017
With President Trump soon to take office, Apple looks to boost its ‘Made in America’ credentials – January 10, 2017
Make America Insanely Great Again: Apple seeks to expand Made in USA manufacturing – January 9, 2017
Apple invests $1 billion in SoftBank’s massive tech fund; may help company get in President Trump’s good graces – January 4, 2017
Apple in talks to invest $1 billion in SoftBank tech fund – December 13, 2016
Softbank to invest $50 billion in the U.S., create 50,000 new tech jobs after meeting with President-elect Trump – and Apple supplier Foxconn is in on the deal – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump invites tech leaders to roundtable in Manhattan next week – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook that he’d like to see Apple make products in the U.S. – November 23, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016
Apple could make iPhones in the U.S.A. under President Trump, sources say – November 17, 2016
Japan’s Softbank just became one of Apple’s most important suppliers – July 18, 2016