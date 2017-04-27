“Chairman Terry Gou of key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn Technology Group, is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, according to people familiar with the plan,” Debby Wu reports for Nikkei Asian Review.

“The sources did not disclose details of the first-ever encounter between the two,” Wu reports. “But with Trump’s persistent pledge to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., and Gou’s dogged determination to acquire the memory chip business of embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, the two will likely exchange their views on related issues.”

Wu reports, “One source said Gou was able to secure the meeting with Trump with help from his friend SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son, who met Trump in New York in December.”

“The source added that when Gou visited Washington in late February, the Taiwanese tycoon met Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, although it is unclear what the two discussed,” Wu reports. “Industry sources have said that Washington is involved and being consulted on Toshiba’s plans to sell its semiconductor unit and Westinghouse, its American nuclear unit which owns military grade reactor technology, as the fate of both businesses has implications for U.S. national security.”

