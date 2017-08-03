“Apple’s iPhone may be ready for its next big act – as a springboard into ‘augmented reality,'” Michael Liedtke writes for The Associated Press. “Apple is hoping to transform the technology from a geeky sideshow into a mass-market phenomenon. It’s embedding AR-ready technology into its iPhones later this year, potentially setting the stage for a rush of new apps that blur the line between reality and digital representation in new and imaginative ways.”

“‘This is one of those huge things that we’ll look back at and marvel on the start of it,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts during a Tuesday conference call,” Liedtke writes. “Tim Merel, managing director of technology consulting firm Digi-Capital, says he believes Apple’s entry into AR will catalyze the field. His firm expects AR to mushroom into an $83 billion market by 2021, up from $1.2 billion last year. That estimate assumes that Apple and its rivals will expand beyond AR software to high-tech glasses and other devices.”

“Analysts figure that Apple will begin building AR-specific devices, too,” Liedtke writes. “One obvious possibility might be some kind of AR glasses tethered to the iPhone, which would allow people to observe digital reality without having to look ‘through’ a phone. Such a device could ultimately supplant the iPhone…”

