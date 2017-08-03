“‘This is one of those huge things that we’ll look back at and marvel on the start of it,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts during a Tuesday conference call,” Liedtke writes. “Tim Merel, managing director of technology consulting firm Digi-Capital, says he believes Apple’s entry into AR will catalyze the field. His firm expects AR to mushroom into an $83 billion market by 2021, up from $1.2 billion last year. That estimate assumes that Apple and its rivals will expand beyond AR software to high-tech glasses and other devices.”
“Analysts figure that Apple will begin building AR-specific devices, too,” Liedtke writes. “One obvious possibility might be some kind of AR glasses tethered to the iPhone, which would allow people to observe digital reality without having to look ‘through’ a phone. Such a device could ultimately supplant the iPhone…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
