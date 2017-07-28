“AR glasses are see-through and project computer-generated images over real world objects,” Wang writes. “AR will change the iPhone as we know it — and we’ve already seen incredible examples of how. Again, although Apple has yet to confirm (or deny) that it’s working on a pair of AR glasses, the fact that the company behind the iPhone has expressed obvious interest in both optics technology and AR is huge.”
“Imagine traveling in a new city and seeing giant virtual arrows guiding you to your destination. Or going to the supermarket and seeing food prices or coupon codes pop up as you walk down each aisle. Or measuring the size of your kitchen by scanning the room with your eyes,” Wang writes. “Apple CEO Tim Cook put it best: AR is a ‘profound’ technology — so much so, that it makes him ‘want to yell out and scream.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint.
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017
New app using Apple’s ARKit lets iPhone recreate 16 weeks of painstaking rotoscoping on the fly – July 27, 2017
Gene Munster: Apple Glasses will soon outshine the iPhone – June 28, 2017
Gene Munster: Expect Apple smart glasses in mid-2020 – June 27, 2017
Augmented Reality: Apple’s revolutionary offering leaves Google’s Android woefully behind – June 26, 2017
Apple’s AR is much closer to reality than Google’s – June 26, 2017
UBS: Apple may eventually launch ‘iGlass’ smart glasses – June 20, 2017
IKEA’s forthcoming Augmented Reality furniture app powered by Apple’s ARKit – June 19, 2017
Apple’s single most important WWDC 2017 announcement: ARKit – June 11, 2017
Apple CEO Cook discusses philosophy behind HomePod, ARKit’s potential market impact – June 6, 2017
Overnight, Apple will own the world’s largest augmented reality platform – June 7, 2017
Analysts: Apple’s Corning investment hints at AR glasses and wireless charging tech – May 14, 2017
Apple awards Corning $200 million in first Advanced Manufacturing Fund investment – May 12, 2017
Leaked document details Apple employee eye injuries, hints at Apple AR glasses – April 20, 2017
Apple began working on augmented reality glasses more than a year ago, sources say – March 27, 2017