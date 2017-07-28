“Apple is reportedly working on a pair of ‘digital glasses,'” Lucy Wang writes for The Insider. “Rumors that the company is developing smart glasses have been around for a while. In 2016, Bloomberg reported that Apple was considering “an expansion into digital glasses” that might use augmented reality (AR), according to an unnamed source.”

“AR glasses are see-through and project computer-generated images over real world objects,” Wang writes. “AR will change the iPhone as we know it — and we’ve already seen incredible examples of how. Again, although Apple has yet to confirm (or deny) that it’s working on a pair of AR glasses, the fact that the company behind the iPhone has expressed obvious interest in both optics technology and AR is huge.”

“Imagine traveling in a new city and seeing giant virtual arrows guiding you to your destination. Or going to the supermarket and seeing food prices or coupon codes pop up as you walk down each aisle. Or measuring the size of your kitchen by scanning the room with your eyes,” Wang writes. “Apple CEO Tim Cook put it best: AR is a ‘profound’ technology — so much so, that it makes him ‘want to yell out and scream.'”

