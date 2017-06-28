“One analyst sees a bright future ahead for Apple Glasses,” Gina Hall reports for Silicon Valley Business Journal. “Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster, a well-regarded Apple watcher, believes Apple Glasses will cut into iPhone sales by 2020. In a blog post earlier this week, Munster said iPhone growth will peak in 2019 and the device will steadily decline in sales following the launch of Apple Glasses.”

We expect iPhone revenue to grow at 15 percent in FY18 (essential the next iPhone cycle) and account for 64 percent of revenue. We believe tough comps after the next iPhone cycle will have a negative impact on iPhone growth in FY19, and in FY20 we believe Apple Glasses will start to impact iPhone sales… In 10 years we expect the iPhone will be around, but be a much smaller part of Apple’s business as Apple Glasses slowly gains market adoption. — Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster

“Most expect the Apple wearables to display images within the viewer’s field of vision and employ augmented reality,” Hall reports. “According to Bloomberg, Apple is talking to suppliers about the glasses and has already ordered near-eye displays from one supplier for testing.”

