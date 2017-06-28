We expect iPhone revenue to grow at 15 percent in FY18 (essential the next iPhone cycle) and account for 64 percent of revenue. We believe tough comps after the next iPhone cycle will have a negative impact on iPhone growth in FY19, and in FY20 we believe Apple Glasses will start to impact iPhone sales… In 10 years we expect the iPhone will be around, but be a much smaller part of Apple’s business as Apple Glasses slowly gains market adoption. — Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster
“Most expect the Apple wearables to display images within the viewer’s field of vision and employ augmented reality,” Hall reports. “According to Bloomberg, Apple is talking to suppliers about the glasses and has already ordered near-eye displays from one supplier for testing.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is going to dominate AR!
VR, I think, has some interesting applications, but I don’t think it’s a broad-based technology like AR. Augmented reality will take some time to get right, but I do think that it’s profound. We might… have a more productive conversation, if both of us have an AR experience standing here, right? And so I think that things like these are better when they’re incorporated without becoming a barrier to our talking… You want the technology to amplify it, not to be a barrier. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, October 13, 2016
