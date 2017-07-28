“All of the pieces are coming together for Apple to sell glasses. Using fashion and luxury lessons learned from selling Apple Watch, Apple will enter the glasses industry and in the process launch its first product category designed specifically for the augmented reality (AR) era,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “While ARKit has taken the world by storm, the development platform is already making it clear that new form factors are needed to take full advantage of AR. It is no longer a question of if, but when, Apple will use AR to rethink glasses.”

“ARKit transforms iPhone and iPad cameras into smart eyes. Developers then use those eyes, and the technology already found with iPhones and iPads, to enhance our reality. Of course, that enhanced reality is constrained to what appears on our iPhone and iPad screens,” Cybart writes. “Despite this limitation, the possibilities seem limitless.”

“While some of the earliest examples are interesting, it is difficult to ignore how many of these examples make more sense for a pair of AR glasses,” Cybart writes. “Any AR app involving holding up an iPhone or iPad while not requiring much user manipulation directly on screen makes more sense for glasses.”

