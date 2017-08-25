” Sacconaghi, who has, an Outperform rating on Apple stock, and a $175 price target, notes the frequent, upbeat statements by Apple chief Tim Cook about augmented reality, statements of the sort ‘I am so excited about [AR], I just want to yell out and scream,’ from October 3rd of last year,” Ray reports. “‘If a CEO’s comments are reflective of a company’s enthusiasm about a new opportunity, then Apple clearly thinks AR might be a big deal,’ writes Sacconaghi. Also, he notes several acquisitions by Apple in the last four years of AR, or AR-related startups, including SMI for ‘eye-tracking hardware,’ this past July, and RealFace and Facechift last year, among others.”
Sacconaghi writes, “‘We believe that actual applications for AR will be very limited in the next 1-2 years, as long as the technology remains constricted to smartphone hardware,'” Ray reports. “‘Smartglasses could potentially generate tens of billions of dollars in annual hardware sales for Apple. Comparing it to Apple’s last blockbuster product launch, the iPad, we believe that smartglasses could have just as wide (if not wider) appeal over time,'” Sacconaghi writes.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
