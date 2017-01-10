“It’s one of the more ridiculous rumors we’ve heard in a while: Apple is teaming up with Zeiss to create augmented-reality glasses that will be unveiled later this year, according to long-time tech blogger Robert Scoble,” Buster Hein writes for Cult of Mac. “Don’t believe him.”

“‘A Zeiss employee confirmed the rumors that Apple and Carl Zeiss AG are working on a light pair of augmented reality/mixed reality glasses that may be announced this year,’ Scoble wrote in a Facebook post. ‘I thought it was next year but now that I saw this I believe it will happen this year,'” Hein writes. “You probably shouldn’t believe a word Scoble says about Apple and AR.”

“First, the post says the employee confirmed rumors that Apple and Zeiss are working together, but that wasn’t a rumor until Scoble created it. CES booths aren’t always the best sources of information, either. Many times, only a few of the people at the booth actually work for the company,” Hein writes. “Scoble hasn’t been a reputable source for years and his pulse on tech has been a bit off lately… In October, he wrote that the next iPhone was going to be completely clear.”

