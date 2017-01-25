“It’s easy to dismiss the speculation that Apple is working on smart glasses,” Mike Elgan writes for Computerworld. “It’s hard to picture Apple selling smart glasses. But it’s also hard to picture them not doing it.”

“If smart glasses become a popular and mainstream consumer electronics category, Apple will almost be required to enter the market as a fiduciary responsibility to Apple shareholders,” Elgan writes. “The choice of smartphone in the future may be dictated by the use of smart glasses. If mainstream smart glasses require an Android phone, Apple could lose market share.”

Elgan writes, “And when I say mainstream, I mean totally mainstream. What if nearly all glasses were smart glasses?”

