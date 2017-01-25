“If smart glasses become a popular and mainstream consumer electronics category, Apple will almost be required to enter the market as a fiduciary responsibility to Apple shareholders,” Elgan writes. “The choice of smartphone in the future may be dictated by the use of smart glasses. If mainstream smart glasses require an Android phone, Apple could lose market share.”
Elgan writes, “And when I say mainstream, I mean totally mainstream. What if nearly all glasses were smart glasses?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Stylish eyewear that actually delivers useful data to wearers is potentially a huge market and Apple is exactly the company to deliver just such a wearable.
Apple Specs®. Smart glasses done right.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]