“As Apple reportedly ramps up work to ship an augmented reality headset in 2020, it has acquired a startup from Montreal, Canada that could help it get there,” Lucas Matney reports for TechCrunch.TechCrunch has learned that Apple has acquired Vrvana, maker of the Totem headset — which had rave reviews but never shipped. The deal was for around $30 million, two sources tell TechCrunch.”

“This acquisition is perhaps the clearest indicator yet of what the company is hoping to develop,” Matney reports. “It’s not clear what of Vrvana’s existing products, product roadmap or current business — it worked with Valve, Tesla, Audi and others under NDA — will be making its way to Apple. The only product that Vrvana shows off on its site is the unreleased Totem headset, an ‘extended reality’ device utilizing key technologies from both AR and virtual reality to allow for both experiences on a single headset.”

“The Totem holds a number of advantages over these systems, most notably in that it is able to overlay fully opaque, true-color animations on top of the real world rather than the ghost-like projections of other headsets which critically cannot display the color black. This allows the headset to do what it calls ‘seamless blend’ transitions between VR and AR environments,” Matney reports. “There are consumer applications for this kind of “extended reality” technology — for example, in games and other entertainment — but one key focus for Vrvana was enterprise usage.”

