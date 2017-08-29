“By now, most Apple investors are well aware of the company’s interest in Augmented Reality,” J. M. Manness writes for Seeking Alpha. “ARKit, is a set of tools for developers that allows them to create new AR apps with most of the difficult work done by Apple.”

“The issue with Apple’s current offering is that it only runs on current iOS devices (iPhone & iPads) which are unwieldy and burdensome for any long term use. Everyone knows that the ultimate end of AR display technology is glasses. It is clear that Apple is working on its own version,” Manness writes. “There is a reason why, while there are many glasses currently available or on the edge of availability, no product has hit a home run… The most important thing to understand is that this is a hard problem!”

“I have no idea when Apple will release a set of AR glasses, nor any inside information on what they will look like. Nor do I care to engage in frivolous speculation on the ultimate form factor,” Manness writes. “However, I think we can say some things about what to expect. They will be comfortable and attractive. They will need to connect to an iPhone. They will detect eye movements.”

