“The issue with Apple’s current offering is that it only runs on current iOS devices (iPhone & iPads) which are unwieldy and burdensome for any long term use. Everyone knows that the ultimate end of AR display technology is glasses. It is clear that Apple is working on its own version,” Manness writes. “There is a reason why, while there are many glasses currently available or on the edge of availability, no product has hit a home run… The most important thing to understand is that this is a hard problem!”
“I have no idea when Apple will release a set of AR glasses, nor any inside information on what they will look like. Nor do I care to engage in frivolous speculation on the ultimate form factor,” Manness writes. “However, I think we can say some things about what to expect. They will be comfortable and attractive. They will need to connect to an iPhone. They will detect eye movements.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: When they’re ready for prime time and not a moment sooner. There’s no room for a multi-year “Apple TV” beta tester experiment here.
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “jSeunnasepp” for the heads up.]