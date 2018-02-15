“Having played a lot of chess, I like to think about the probable strategy of secretive companies such as Apple and Amazon. They hide as much as they can for long term competitive advantage. While some AAPL products have arrived later than promised, basically AAPL-watchers are left to guess and infer what is coming down the pike,” DoctoRx writes for Seeking Alpha. “We know that for now, AAPL is doing well in relatively stagnant, mature markets such as desktop/mobile computers, tablets and even smartphones. But if AAPL is lagging in self-driving cars, if ‘Siri sucks,’ how can it really grow? Thus, the low P/E.”

“Now that the Fed has begun taking the “punch bowl” of easy money away with determination, via both interest rate hikes, my base thesis has changed from bullishness (since the Trump election) to caution. I rode the tech momentum wave enthusiastically, then decided it was acting toppy and as mentioned in a late January article, mentioned the parabolic chart of the NASDAQ 100, specific signs of froth and other factors, and mentioned that I had “reduced a marked overweight tech position.” This included taking AAPL from a heavy overweight to a normal (overweighted) position, selling Amazon and lightening up a good deal on semiconductor capital equipment stocks,” DoctoRx writes. “That accomplished, and with AAPL suddenly below $160, I began to wonder if AAPL might actually have a strategy for substantial growth. Could it be more than just a value play? So I began to wonder if AAPL’s strategy were that of a chess grandmaster, gaining the tempo while setting up for victory using deceptive tactics.”

“After researching AAPL’s open focus on augmented reality, or AR, I came to the thesis that indeed, AAPL has been playing chess. It has been gaining market share where it needs in order to evolve to dominate what some have called a business opportunity on the scale of the Internet,” DoctoRx writes. “I expect that when Jony Ive, AAPL’s lead designer who is now freed up from overseeing the build-out of AAPL’s new HQ, finishes work on an “iGlass” or whatever AAPL creates (and whatever its name is), AAPL will have a product that will be another iPod, iPhone, Apple Watch, etc., that is, something that brings AR to the mainstream… There is a good, perhaps likely chance that AAPL is poised to be the unitary force to take the lion’s share of the profits from a burgeoning, eventually gigantic AR hardware market along with the associated App Store-like cut of the software.”

DoctoRx writes, “Great hardware, meshing with software, in an attractive and convenient package, will allow AR to go mainstream and its growth curve to begin to go parabolic upwards. This sort of product achievement has been the province of one tech company: AAPL.”

