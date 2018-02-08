“This head-mounted display system is to view virtual reality content, movies and specialty content that could include movies and games using Voxel technology,” Purcher reports. “Optical systems for head-mounted displays may use arrangements of lenses that are bulky and heavy. Extended use of a head-mounted display with this type of optical system may be uncomfortable. Apple’s invention is designed to overcome the negatives of such systems.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll take Apple for the world to get smartglasses done right. We can’t wait!
Imagine what could be done with AirPods coupled with a pair of Apple Specs. The sky’s the limit! — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016
