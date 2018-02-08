“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to optical systems and, more particularly, to optical systems for head-mounted displays,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “While augmented reality is mentioned, the priority in this patent is virtual reality.”

“This head-mounted display system is to view virtual reality content, movies and specialty content that could include movies and games using Voxel technology,” Purcher reports. “Optical systems for head-mounted displays may use arrangements of lenses that are bulky and heavy. Extended use of a head-mounted display with this type of optical system may be uncomfortable. Apple’s invention is designed to overcome the negatives of such systems.”

Read more in the full article here.