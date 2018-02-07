“Two weeks ago, we reported that Apple was in the throes of a designer hiring spree at its new Apple Park Santa Clara Valley operatio,” Joshua Fruhlinger writes for Thinknum.

“Beginning in October, design openings jumped from 40 to 70 on January 12, 2018, a sharp increase for the company that was hiring an average of around 20-30 designers at any one time. The openings included such telling specialties as motion scientists, product managers, optical engineers, touch ASIC digital architect, iPhone System Engineer, Siri engineers, iPhone product managers, plastic tooling engineers, and prototype iOS Engineers,” Fruhlinger writes. “This jump in design openings led us – and many others who covered our story – to believe that Apple is up to something special, likely a new product design that – to this date – no one has thought of.”

“But there’s One More Thing. We discovered what appears to be an absolutely massive jump in hardware engineering positions at Apple’s headquarters,” Fruhlinger writes. “Starting in September with 665 hardware engineering openings, a swift upslope in positions this fall peaked just last week at 1,198 – a rise of 80%. In short, it’s possible that whatever all those new designers are conuring, Apple needs thousands of engineers to make it happen.”

