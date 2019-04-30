“If it’s true that Apple is aiming for ‘family-friendly’ material across most of its Apple TV+ shows, it may be fighting the streaming video wars with one arm tied behind its back,” Roger Fingas writes for AppleInsider.

“There have been multiple reports of Apple wielding a heavy hand in content, insisting that creators stay within certain bounds when it comes to sex and violence. Even CEO Tim Cook has become involved, despite no experience in film or TV, supposedly writing things like ‘don’t be so mean!’ in notes,” Fingas writes. “The company is additionally said to be putting the kibosh on storylines that criticize technology, so there’ll be no equivalent of ‘Black Mirror,’ regardless of the artistic views of writers and directors.”

“The obvious reference point is HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ now in its final season. The show sometimes features graphic sex and violence, enough that even fans can be disgusted. Yet it’s arguably the most popular TV show in the world, a huge moneymaker with tons of merchandise, cultural landmarks, and upcoming spinoffs. Other ‘mean’ shows are institutions too — ‘The Walking Dead’ for instance, and yes, ‘Black Mirror,'” Fingas writes. “Apple’s policies simply fly in the face of broader trends in the TV industry, which is a problem when you’re asking people to pay a monthly fee.”

Read more in the full article here.