“There have been multiple reports of Apple wielding a heavy hand in content, insisting that creators stay within certain bounds when it comes to sex and violence. Even CEO Tim Cook has become involved, despite no experience in film or TV, supposedly writing things like ‘don’t be so mean!’ in notes,” Fingas writes. “The company is additionally said to be putting the kibosh on storylines that criticize technology, so there’ll be no equivalent of ‘Black Mirror,’ regardless of the artistic views of writers and directors.”
“The obvious reference point is HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ now in its final season. The show sometimes features graphic sex and violence, enough that even fans can be disgusted. Yet it’s arguably the most popular TV show in the world, a huge moneymaker with tons of merchandise, cultural landmarks, and upcoming spinoffs. Other ‘mean’ shows are institutions too — ‘The Walking Dead’ for instance, and yes, ‘Black Mirror,'” Fingas writes. “Apple’s policies simply fly in the face of broader trends in the TV industry, which is a problem when you’re asking people to pay a monthly fee.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re not convinced the reports of Apple brass giving notes, etc. are firmly rooted in fact. Hollywood is notorious for using the media to negotiate, for revenge, etc.
Apple has purchased an adaptation of an Israeli show called “Nevelot,” which translates directly to “Bastards,” that features violence and adult themes.
There’s nothing like two vets going on a millennial killing spree to nuke the idea that Apple is only pursuing milquetoast family fare. — MacDailyNews, December 6, 2018
In March, Howard Gordon, showrunner for the hit TV show “24,” co-creator of ‘Homeland,” and who sold “Nevelot” to Apple said of the company’s executives, “They were fairly adamant that it would not be a problem.”
Mark our words: Apple TV+ has the makings of a hit service written all over it.
SEE ALSO:
Danielle DePalma joins Apple as film and TV series marketing executive – April 19, 2019
Apple hires Molly Thompson has Head of Documentaries for Apple TV+ – April 15, 2019
Innovation isn’t required for Apple TV+ to become a big hit – April 9, 2019
Captain Marvel star Brie Larson to star in, executive produce Apple original CIA drama series – March 7, 2019
Apple’s original content production reportedly marred by ‘intrusive’ execs, including Tim Cook – March 4, 2019
Barry Diller: Apple ‘prancing around’ Hollywood, but those who chase Netflix are fools; no one can get to Netflix’s level of subscribers – February 19, 2019
Jefferies: Apple’s streaming video service may not help reaccelerate growth – February 15, 2019
Apple likely to unveil TV streaming service at star-studded event on March 25th – February 15, 2019
Apple is targeting April to launch its new video service – February 13, 2019
Apple to hold special media event on March 25th – February 12, 2019
Apple close to inking deal for Richard Gere to star in remake of Israeli series ‘Nevelot’ – December 6, 2018
Apple seeks TV success on its own terms with little or no sex, violence, or politics – September 22, 2018
Apple orders a sitcom from ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ creators – August 10, 2018
TV series based on Min Jin Lee’s ‘Pachinko’ in the works at Apple – August 8, 2018
Apple announces multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey – June 15, 2018
Apple inks content deal with Oprah Winfrey – June 15, 2018
Apple’s original content is further along than you think with 16 new shows in the works – June 15, 2018
Apple is close to a deal for an animated feature film – June 14, 2018
Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul join Apple’s upcoming drama ‘Are You Sleeping?’ – June 14, 2018
Apple nabs creative development executive Layne Eskridge from Netflix – June 12, 2018
Apple hires Broadway Video’s Kelly Costello as business affairs executive – June 12, 2018
‘Master’s of Sex’ star Lizzy Caplan joins cast of upcoming Apple series ‘Are You Sleeping’ – June 7, 2018
Apple TV: The underestimated story – June 5, 2018
‘Once Upon a Time’ co-creators sign on as showrunners for Steven Spielberg ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot for Apple – May 22, 2018
Apple inks deal for Isaac Asimov ‘Foundation’ TV series – April 10, 2018
Apple aiming original TV series launches for spring or summer 2019 – March 26, 2018
Is this Apple’s plan for Apple TV? – March 22, 2018
Apple orders animated comedy ‘Central Park’ from ‘Bob’s Burgers’ creator Loren Bouchard – March 12, 2018
Apple hires Carol Trussell as Head Of Production for Worldwide Video Programming division – February 22, 2018
Apple’s TV tactics: Can Cupertino figure out the television formula? – January 16, 2018
Apple orders ‘See’ series, a futuristic drama from ‘Hunger Games’ director – January 10, 2018
Life after iTunes: Apple’s big media challenge – January 9, 2018
Apple developing new original drama ‘Are You Sleeping’ starring Octavia Spencer – January 3, 2018
Three more Amazon Studios executives move to Apple – December 26, 2017
Apple orders space drama series from ‘Battlestar Galactica’ producer Ronald D. Moore – December 15, 2017
Apple gives Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon series a 2-season order, confirms Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot – November 9, 2017
Apple outbids Netflix for show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – November 8, 2017
Apple eyes iconic studio as base for Hollywood production push; vying with Netflix for high-profile Jennifer Aniston drama – September 1, 2017
The magic and misdirection of Apple’s streaming strategy – August 18, 2017
Apple wants to spend $1 billion on 10 original TV shows over the next year – August 16, 2017
Former WGN America president Matt Cherniss joins Apple in latest TV push – August 15, 2017
Rivals leaving Apple behind as Apple TV remains stuck in a test pattern – August 8, 2017
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke – June 30, 2017
Apple poaches Sony TV executives to lead major push into original content – June 16, 2017